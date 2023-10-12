Rising Indian Racer Kush Maini To Be Mentored By Two-Time F1 Champion Mika Hakkinen

Kush Maini's F1 dreams got a massive fillip as the young Indian racer will be mentored by two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen.

In the past, Hakkinen played significant role in the development of former Mercedes F1 race winner and current Alfa Romeo Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas.

Maini, a 23-year-old from Bengaluru, has had fine year with several top 5 positions in Qualifying and a Podium in Melbourne. Now, Maini is looking to mount a more serious challenge in 2024 under the guidance of Hakkinen.

Kush opens up about working with Mika

"I think from next year, my approach and that of my team is going to be a lot more structured thanks to Mika.

"Basically, the way Mika works is you narrow down everything to the point where the driver just has one job," said Maini in a media release.

Read Also Countdown To Max Verstappen's Likely 3rd Straight F1 Title Begins At The Dutch GP

Who is Kush Maini?

Maini, the younger brother of ace racer Arjun Maini, has raced in F2 and was a development driver for Haas F1 team. He currently drives for Mercedes AMG in Europe.

The younger Maini had finished runner-up in the 2020 British F3 Championship, a series Hakkinen himself won back in 1990.

Maini ready to move up the ranks

"I've watched Mika since I was very young. So, just for him to believe that I could reach Formula One shows that we've done something right in these last 15 years.

"It's a massive weapon you have in your arsenal when you have Mika Hakkinen standing behind you," said Maini.

Talking about Maini's prospects of making it to F1, Hakkinen said: "I've been following Kush, understanding his abilities, his talent for driving. It's a very interesting journey together to develop, to be an even more of a professional racing driver. F1 is our objective, not forgetting the current situation (in F2)."

Additionally, Guillaume le Goff will be Kush's manager taking care of all his requirements.