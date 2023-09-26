Watch: British Racer Jessica Hawkins Becomes First Woman To Test A Modern F1 Car Since 2018

British racer Jessica Hawkins made history on Tuesday as she became the first woman to drive a modern Formula One car since 2018 after testing for the Aston Martin F1 team in Budapest.

Hawkins completed her maiden Formula One test piloting the AMR21 and thereby, "achieved a lifetime ambition to drive an F1 car".

Hawkins drove the 2021 season car for Aston Martin and completed 26 laps at the Hungaroring track.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone at AMF1 Team for having the trust in me, believing in me, and for giving me this opportunity.

"It's taken me every bit of blood, sweat and tears to get here. When I first heard it might be a possibility, I could hardly believe it. I've had to keep it secret for months now - which was pretty hard!" Hawkins said.

Before Hawkins, Colombia's Tatiana Calderon had tested an F1 car when she drove for Sauber at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City five years ago.

Aston Martin said that the test will help Hawkins to play a role in supporting the team's entry into the all-female F1 Academy, with F1 teams becoming involved in the all-female series for its second campaign.

Who is Jessica Hawkins?

28-year-old Jessica Hawkins was born on February 16, 1995, in Headley.

She is a driver ambassador for the Aston Martin F1 team and a former British Kartin champion. Last year, Hawkins competed in the W Series and bagged her first podium as well. She also raced in the British Touring Car Championship.

Hawkins has also worked as a stunt driver in blockbuster Hollywood films like Fast and Furious and No Time To Die.

