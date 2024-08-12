 'Rishta Pakka Hua': Viral Conversation Between Manu Bhaker's Mother & Neeraj Chopra Sparks Meme Fest; Video
'Rishta Pakka Hua': Viral Conversation Between Manu Bhaker's Mother & Neeraj Chopra Sparks Meme Fest; Video

'Rishta Pakka Hua': Viral Conversation Between Manu Bhaker's Mother & Neeraj Chopra Sparks Meme Fest; Video

Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker are two among the six medallists for India in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Aakash Singh
Updated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Manu Bhaker's Mother & Neeraj Chopra. | (Credits: Twitter)

Paris 2024 Olympics Indian medallist Neeraj Chopra was involved in a conversation with Indian shooter Manu Bhaker's mother as a video of the same surfaced on social media. However, several netizens or social media users have taken the conversation as Manu Bhaker's mother trying to fix a marriage between her daughter and Neeraj.

Paris Olympics 2024: Bronze Winner Vivek Sagar Spills Beans On Referee's Decision To Give Penalty...
article-image

Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker are two among the six medallists for India in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The former started the Men's Javelin event as the favourite to retain his gold medal, but had to settle for silver as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem bagged the top honour. Manu Bhaker, meanwhile, won two bronze medals in women's 10m Air Pistol event and mixed team 10m Air Pistol event.

Below is the video of the conversation between Neeraj and Manu Bhaker's mother:

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the conversation:

"If she gets the medal, it would be very good" - Neeraj Chopra on Vinesh Phogat

With the controversy around Vinesh Phogat capturing the athletes' minds globally, Neeraj hopes the wrestler gets a medal, regardless of what the verdict from Court of Arbitration from Sport (CAS) is. He said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"If she gets the medal, it would be very good. If things had not panned out the way they did, she would have had the medal. I hope she gets it because if you don't have it around your neck, that thing stays in your heart. Today people might say that she is our champion but, I feel till the time one is not on the podium they will forget after a few days. I just hope whether she gets the medal or not, people don't forget what she did for the country."

