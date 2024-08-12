'Rishta Pakka Hua': Viral Conversation Between Manu Bhaker's Mother & Neeraj Chopra Sparks Meme Fest; Video

Manu Bhaker's Mother & Neeraj Chopra. | (Credits: Twitter)

Paris 2024 Olympics Indian medallist Neeraj Chopra was involved in a conversation with Indian shooter Manu Bhaker's mother as a video of the same surfaced on social media. However, several netizens or social media users have taken the conversation as Manu Bhaker's mother trying to fix a marriage between her daughter and Neeraj.

Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker are two among the six medallists for India in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The former started the Men's Javelin event as the favourite to retain his gold medal, but had to settle for silver as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem bagged the top honour. Manu Bhaker, meanwhile, won two bronze medals in women's 10m Air Pistol event and mixed team 10m Air Pistol event.

Below is the video of the conversation between Neeraj and Manu Bhaker's mother:

Manu Bhaker’s Mother with Neeraj Chopra. pic.twitter.com/SDWbaWeOG7 — Avinash Aryan (@avinasharyan09) August 11, 2024

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the conversation:

Tum log neeraj aur manu ki shaadi karwakar hi manoge. — Sandeep Kher (@sandeep_kher) August 12, 2024

Manu ke liye haath maan rahi hai shayad 😅 — Saurabh (@saurab_N) August 12, 2024

Mummy ji on mission for damadji😝 — NK 🌺 (@aloobondaa_2797) August 11, 2024

Rishta Pakka Hua. — Mitul (@mehta_mitul77) August 12, 2024

Shaadi ke rishte ki baat chal rahi hai. — ‎Chirag Patel (@tuvter) August 11, 2024

Mam Kasme Dilwa Rahi hai kya😭 — Team Jhaat Official (@TeamJhaat_) August 12, 2024

Yaar ye damad hai bhai.. reveal ho Gaya — Sagar Khandelwal (@Khandelw13Sagar) August 11, 2024

Kisi Aur ladki ko dekhna bhi mat kasam do — Videet (@VideetB) August 12, 2024

Beta shadi meri Beti se hi krna 🤔 — NIKHIL MISHRA (@D3vilsCall) August 11, 2024

Bhai ye khi rishtaa setting toh nhi ho rha h na.



World ain't ready for this yet🤣 — Bhwani Shankar (@BhwaniShankar1) August 11, 2024

"If she gets the medal, it would be very good" - Neeraj Chopra on Vinesh Phogat

With the controversy around Vinesh Phogat capturing the athletes' minds globally, Neeraj hopes the wrestler gets a medal, regardless of what the verdict from Court of Arbitration from Sport (CAS) is. He said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"If she gets the medal, it would be very good. If things had not panned out the way they did, she would have had the medal. I hope she gets it because if you don't have it around your neck, that thing stays in your heart. Today people might say that she is our champion but, I feel till the time one is not on the podium they will forget after a few days. I just hope whether she gets the medal or not, people don't forget what she did for the country."