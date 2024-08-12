 'Both Not Making Eye Contact': Fans See A Couple In Manu Bhaker And Neeraj Chopra As Their Talking Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Both Not Making Eye Contact': Fans See A Couple In Manu Bhaker And Neeraj Chopra As Their Talking Video Goes Viral

'Both Not Making Eye Contact': Fans See A Couple In Manu Bhaker And Neeraj Chopra As Their Talking Video Goes Viral

Video showing Indian sports stars Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker talking to each other without making eye contact sparks hearty discussion on social media

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
X

In a now-viral video, Indian sports stars Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra are seen talking to each other at an event, but without making eye contact, which has led to playful speculation among netizens about their potential as a couple.

The video ends with Bhaker's mother asking her daughter to pose for a photo with Chopra.

FPJ Shorts
Godrej Properties Buys 90-Acre Land Parcel In Raigad, Near Mumbai
Godrej Properties Buys 90-Acre Land Parcel In Raigad, Near Mumbai
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 12, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Lucky Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 12, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Lucky Draw
NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Best In Overall Category, IIM Ahmedabad Tops B Schools, Hindu College Named Best College & More
NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Best In Overall Category, IIM Ahmedabad Tops B Schools, Hindu College Named Best College & More
What Is The Viral Candle Moisturiser Trend? Know If This Skincare Routine Is Hazardous Or Beneficial
What Is The Viral Candle Moisturiser Trend? Know If This Skincare Routine Is Hazardous Or Beneficial

Watch the video here:

In another video, which went viral, Bhaker’s mother was seen holding Chopra’s hand and talking.

The footage has sparked a lively discussion on X, with some noting that such shyness when interacting with the opposite gender is quite common in India. Others are using the opportunity to express their admiration for the athletes and suggest they would make a great pair.

"Haha.. It is normal in India. Very shy," said X user @dkarthiks.

Another user @rajat_1606 wrote," Kya mast jodi lagegi na dono ki (They will make a good couple)."

@secular_arrow claimed that Chopra was just being polite and this is not his confidence in general. "This aint his confidence in general. It is him just being polite. He showed his confidence at the global level."

@SaumyaShankar6 had a deeper prespective as he wrote,"In my experience of behaving similarly, it's not just about confidence. I, being a male, am sceptical abt what goes in mind of a girl. Does it send a wrong signal that one is interested? + It's also about what one talks. I talk eye to eye while discussing my studies."

"They both look good together," said @WalotSingh.

@SaurabhONM wrote, "I hope they get married soon, looks a perfect jodi."

Read Also
'Rishta Pakka Hua': Viral Conversation Between Manu Bhaker's Mother & Neeraj Chopra Sparks Meme...
article-image

While Bhaker won a bronze medal in the Women’s 10-meter Air Pistol event and the mixed team 10 m Air Pistol event, Chopra scripted history by winning a silver in the Men’s Javelin Throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Took His Own Life': Graham Thorpe's Family Makes Shocking Revelation About Former England Cricketer

'Took His Own Life': Graham Thorpe's Family Makes Shocking Revelation About Former England Cricketer

Duleep Trophy 2024: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Among India Regulars Likely To Play; First Round...

Duleep Trophy 2024: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Among India Regulars Likely To Play; First Round...

Suzuki Alto to Buffalo: Arshad Nadeem To Receive Bizzare Gift From Father-In-Law After Paris...

Suzuki Alto to Buffalo: Arshad Nadeem To Receive Bizzare Gift From Father-In-Law After Paris...

'Iski Khabar Lene Ka Waqt Aagaya Hai': Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube's Wife Appeals To Muslims For...

'Iski Khabar Lene Ka Waqt Aagaya Hai': Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube's Wife Appeals To Muslims For...

'Pichli Seat Pe Baithke Drive Karega?': Pak-American Businessman TROLLED For Gifting Olympic...

'Pichli Seat Pe Baithke Drive Karega?': Pak-American Businessman TROLLED For Gifting Olympic...