'Both Not Making Eye Contact': Fans See A Couple In Manu Bhaker And Neeraj Chopra As Their Talking Video Goes Viral

In a now-viral video, Indian sports stars Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra are seen talking to each other at an event, but without making eye contact, which has led to playful speculation among netizens about their potential as a couple.
The video ends with Bhaker's mother asking her daughter to pose for a photo with Chopra.
Watch the video here:
In another video, which went viral, Bhaker’s mother was seen holding Chopra’s hand and talking.
The footage has sparked a lively discussion on X, with some noting that such shyness when interacting with the opposite gender is quite common in India. Others are using the opportunity to express their admiration for the athletes and suggest they would make a great pair.
"Haha.. It is normal in India. Very shy," said X user @dkarthiks.
Another user @rajat_1606 wrote," Kya mast jodi lagegi na dono ki (They will make a good couple)."
@secular_arrow claimed that Chopra was just being polite and this is not his confidence in general. "This aint his confidence in general. It is him just being polite. He showed his confidence at the global level."
@SaumyaShankar6 had a deeper prespective as he wrote,"In my experience of behaving similarly, it's not just about confidence. I, being a male, am sceptical abt what goes in mind of a girl. Does it send a wrong signal that one is interested? + It's also about what one talks. I talk eye to eye while discussing my studies."
"They both look good together," said @WalotSingh.
@SaurabhONM wrote, "I hope they get married soon, looks a perfect jodi."
While Bhaker won a bronze medal in the Women’s 10-meter Air Pistol event and the mixed team 10 m Air Pistol event, Chopra scripted history by winning a silver in the Men’s Javelin Throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.