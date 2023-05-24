Rishabh Pant spotted at Mumbai Airport with only a brace on his right knee

Rishabh Pant at Mumbai Airport. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday with a few fans by his side and some of the people escorting him. The left-handed batter had a knee brace on his right knee, but was walking fairly comfortably without crutches.

Pant suffered a life-threatening accident in December 2022 as his car crashed while he was driving from Delhi to Rourkee. The shocking event meant that he tore three ligaments in his knee and went multiple surgeries to recuperate fully. The youngster hasn't played professional cricket since December 2022 and is likely to miss most of the competitive action this year.

The Instagram account named Viral Bhayani posted a clip of it on Instagram:

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the biggest match-winners for team India in the last two years, especially playing a starring role in their two Test series wins in Australia. Regardless of the bowling attack and conditions, the southpaw has backed himself to play aggressively in red-ball cricket and take calculated risks.

Rishabh Pant says he has gained a new perspective on viewing life:

In an interaction with IANS in February, Pant stated that he has learnt to enjoy the smallest things in life since the horrific incident and is relishing living that way. He added:

"It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself."

In Pant's absence, KS Bharat has kept wickets for India in Test cricket.