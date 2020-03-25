Rio Ferdinand doesn't want Liverpool to win their first title in 30 years

"“I just think the Premier League should be void.”Former Manchester United and England centre-back Rio Ferdinand believes the Premier League should be voided, which could shatter Liverpool's long-awaited title dream, following suspension of professional football leagues due to the global pandemic coronavirus.

The virus which has claimed 18,947 lives worldwide, has disrupted all sporting events forcing them to get postponed or cancelled. The Champions and Europa League too have been suspended. The Euro 2020, along with the Summer Olympics has been rescheduled to next year.

And while Liverpool were enjoying their top spot in the league table with a massive 25-point lead, it will be a shattering moment for The Reds if the league is called off.

"I just think the Premier League should be void," said Ferdinand.

"I know there’s going to be a lot of Liverpool fans going — ‘Oh, Rio, just because you used to play for United.'

"I just don’t see a way that can be done where health isn’t compromised. Simple as that. All this behind closed doors business — you’re still going to have players there. Are the players not part of society?

"There are players who are going to go down with the illness who might not have recovered, or catch it from someone then it spreads to other players.

"All this, ‘oh, we’re going to win this’ or ‘so-and-so might go down,’ you’ve got to put those type of things to one side. This is about life and death situations, about society in the wider grand scheme of things.

"Football, it ain’t that serious in that sense."