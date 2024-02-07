'Respect His Prowess & Competitiveness': England Coach Brendon McCullum Hails Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Brendon McCullum and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

England Test coach Brendon McCullum heaped praised Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli ahead of the third Test at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot, starting on February 15.

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters of all time with numerous records and milestones to his name during his illustrious 16-year international career. Apart from his batting, former Team India captain is often known for his aggression and competitiveness that he brings to the field. His fiery character on the field makes him a force to reckon with.

Speaking to TalkSport, Brendon McCullum hails Kohli as 'one of the greatest players', adding that he respects his competitiveness and batting brilliance. England coach said that he enjoyed his time playing against former India captain.

"Virat Kohli is one of the greatest players of the game. I respect his prowess and competitiveness. I enjoyed playing against him, if you have success against the best, I’m sure you have earned it,”

Virat Kohli can pat himself on the back for his fiery stuff as a Test match captain.. The stats might paint a picture, but they won't capture his burning passion to dominate and conquer in Test cricket.



- Fingers crossed for his swift return!



pic.twitter.com/tzpIQoFOZA — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) February 7, 2024

Virat Kohli missed the initial two Tests of the five-match series against England as he had to fly back home due to personal reasons and will likely to return for the 3rd Test against Ben Stokes-led side in Rajkot. Former South African batter and Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate revealed that Team India's batter and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their third child.

Will Virat Kohli available for Rajkot Test?

After missing Hyderabad and Vizag Tests, Virat Kohli's availability for the Rajkot remains unclear. As per the PTI report, BCCI official stated that former India captain is yet to confirm his selection availability for the third Test of the five-match series.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid provided a clarity on Virat Kohli's after 2nd Test win in Vizag. Speaking to the reporters, Dravid stated that selectors can only know Kohli's return to the squad, adding that they will connect with him and ask.

"It’s best to ask the selectors. Selectors will be in better position to tell you as they are going to announce the squad in few days. We will connect with him and find out." Dravid said at the press conference.

Meanwhile, India levelled the five-match Test series 1-1 against England with 106-run win in Vishakhapatnam on Monday.