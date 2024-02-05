IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jaiswal, Bumrah & Gill Star As Clinical India Edge England In Vizag Thriller To Level Series

Team India returned to winning ways on home soil on Monday as they defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test to level the five-match series 1-1 in Vizag.

Chasing a mammoth 399 runs on a challenging pitch, England fought hard with the bat but eventually ran out of steam and folded for 291 in their second innings before the tea break on Day 4.

Experienced bowlers do the job for India

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah grabbed three wickets each to win the match for India.

Ashwin was left stranded on 499 wickets as Bumrah removed last batter James Anderson to finish the match.

The Three Lions resumed their innings on 67 for 1, needing 332 runs on the fourth day but their plans derailed after losing 5 wickets for 127 runs in the first session.

Opener Zak Crawley was the lone batter who converted his start with 73 off 132 balls but even he found it difficult to follow England's baseball approach against the Indian attack on a slow surface which assisted the spinners the most.

Bumrah bags 9 in the match

Bumrah finished the match as the top bowler with 9 wickets for 91 runs, which are his second best figures in Test cricket and it came on a pitch which had no pace or bounce.

"Wonderful feeling, really enjoyed the game. One of the best moments to win a game for your country.

"We were just focusing on our process, focused on our fielding and I think it went well. (On pitch) There was a bit of crack and there was some seam movement, so it was a bit hard to play in the fourth innings," Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a double hundred in India's first innings, said after the match.

Vizag Test summary:

India had posted 396 in their first innings thanks to Jaiswal's 204. The hosts then took a 146-run first innings lead after bowling out England for 253 thanks to Bumrah's 6 for 45.

India then rode on Shubman Gill's 104 to score 255 in their second innings and set a target one short of 400 for the visitors.