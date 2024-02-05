IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Suffers Finger Injury, Not Taking Field On Day 4 In Vizag

Shubman Gill | Credits: Twitter

Team India's batter Shubman Gill won't be taking the field on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against England at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, January 5.

Gill has sustained a blow to his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released its statement on X handle (formerly Twitter) regarding youngster's injury.

"Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today," statement read.

UPDATE: Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today.#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2024

In the absence of Shubman Gill on the field, Sarfaraz Khan came in as substitute on Day 4 of the second Test against England. Sarfaraz received his first maiden call-up for India Test squad after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the Vizag Test due to respective injuries.

Despite sustaining from finger injury on Day 2, Shubman Gill came to bat and scored a brilliant 104 off 147 balls in India's second innings on Day 3 of the Vizag Test. Gill was under immense pressure after underwhelming performances in the last few matches and his place in the test team was called into question.

However, Punjab cricketer managed to silence his critics by stepping up for the team in crucial situation and scoring his first century while batting at No.3 in Tests. Also, Shubman Gill scored his first Test century since March 2023 and the third overall in the format.