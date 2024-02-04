Photos: Shubman Gill Scores 10th International Hundred At 24 To Silence Critics

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 04, 2024
Shubman Gill became the third Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to score 10 centuries in international cricket at the age of 24
Credits: Twitter/BCCI
Shubman Gill recorded his first international century of his career in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in Harare in August 2022, scoring 130 off 97 balls
Credits: Twitter
Gill's second international ton was his maiden Test century against Bangladesh in December 2022, scoring 110 runs
Credits: Twitter/ANI
The young batter notched up his 2nd ODI century against Sri Lanka In Thiruvananthapuram January 2023, scoring 116 runs
Credits: Twitter
Shubman Gill notched up his maiden ODI double century against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. He became the fifth Indian batter to achieve this feat in ODI cricket
Credits: Twitter
Shubman Gill brought up 4th century of his ODI career against New Zealand in Indore, scoring 112 runs
Credits: Twitter
Shubman Gill recorded his maiden T20I century as his sixth international ton against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in February 2023, playing an unbeaten knock of 126 off 63 balls
Credits: Twitter/Mufaddal Vohra
Shubman Gill scored his first Test century on Indian soil against Australia in March 2023, registering his highest score of 128 in the format
Credits: Twitter
In September 2023, Shubman Gill scored his 5th ODI century in a Asia Cup ODI match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, scoring 121 runs
Credits: Twitter
Shubman Gill registered his sixth ODI century against Australia in Indore in September 2023, scoring 101 runs
Credit: Twitter
Shubman Gill completed his 10th international century with third Test ton in the 2nd Test against England, scoring 104 off 147 balls
Credits: Twitter