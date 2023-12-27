'Can’t Sleep On Ground’: Pakistan Players Unhappy With Team Director Mohd Hafeez's Stringent Restrictions, Claim Reports

Mohammad Hafeez. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's newly-appointed coach and team director Mohammad Hafeez has reportedly invited some discontent among the players due to his stringent regulations during the ongoing Australia tour. The newly-implemented Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) haven't been the most impressive from the players' perspective.

According to a local media report, Hafeez has formulated strict policies against any inactivity, imposing $500 fine on those found sleeping on the ground or displaying disinterest. The report also states that informal conversations among the players point to lack of trust and invasion of their personal space.

Pakistan trailing the ongoing Test series against Australia:

Pakistan, meanwhile, have found the going tough against a strong Australian side as they trail the three-Test series by 1-0. The tourists were battered in the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth by 360 runs as Australia thrived across facets on a bouncy track.

Shan Masood's men also found themselves on the back foot after putting the home side into bat on day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They dropped David Warner in the 3rd over of the innings, with the left-hander managing to make 38 runs eventually. Australia eventually reached 187-3 at the end of day 1.

Pakistan came with more fire on day 2 and kept Australia to 318 as Aamer Jamal took 3 wickets. However, things went south for the visitors after being 120-1 at one stage as they collapsed to 193-6 by stumps, leaving themselves with a mountain to climb.