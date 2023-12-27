AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: MCG Crowd Imitates Travis Head As Australian Batter Performs Stretches While Fielding At Boundary; Watch

Travis Head brought the crowd alive. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australia's middle-order batter Travis Head did his best to get the crowd going on day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The crowd responded in a lively manner to Head, who was doing some stretches while fielding at the boundary as the video of the same went viral on social media.

With Pakistan's 2nd wicket pair playing immensely well, the crowd was a little silent. Hence, Head got them roaring as they danced to the South Australian's tunes. It also drew amusement from the commentators Adam Gilchrist and Wasim Akram.

Travis Head manages only 17 as Pakistan's spirited bowling performance restricts Australia to 318:

Meanwhile, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne resumed batting on day 2 after surviving a late burst from the Pakistan quicks. However, the former managed only 17 runs before becoming the first Aussie batter to be dismissed on the day. Among the remaining batters, only Mitchell Marsh followed up with a significant contribution of 41 from 60 balls.

Aamer Jamal finished as the pick of the Aussie bowlers with figures of 19-0-64-3 to keep the home side to 318 as Labuschagne top-scored with 63. Australia's first breakthrough came at the hands of Nathan Lyon, who got rid of Imam-ul-Haq before Tea break.

Australia finished day 1 at 187-3 as showers had a significant say at the venue. Even as the batting became tough due to overcast conditions, the hosts held their own to propel their side into a promising position.