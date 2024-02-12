'Remember When It Was Hard And It Was Overwhelming': Rishabh Pant Updates On His Progress Ahead Of IPL 2024; Watch

Rishabh Pant couldn't play in IPL 2023. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant showed to have made excellent progress ahead of IPL 2024 as he uploaded a video of him warming up on his official handle on X. The Delhi-born keeper-batter suggested that he takes pride on himself for keeping it going despite finding it difficult on a few occasions.

Pant sustained a life-threatening accident in late December 2022 while driving from Delhi to Dehradun, suffering multiple injuries. The youngster underwent a surgery and has missed over a year's worth of matches amid his recovery. He will mark his return during IPL 2024 for the Delhi Capitals and will also lead the franchise.

Seems like you forgot.

Let me remind you...



Remember when it was hard and it was overwhelming and you felt afraid and still walked alone?



You didn't have the answers then and couldn't see the way and wanted to give up?



You still kept going.



Never forget that.#RP17 pic.twitter.com/YcSRV1a4x5 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Pant took to X and wrote:

"Seems like you forgot. Let me remind you... Remember when it was hard and it was overwhelming and you felt afraid and still walked alone? You didn't have the answers then and couldn't see the way and wanted to give up? You still kept going. Never forget that."

Ricky Ponting confident of Rishabh Pant's availability for full season:

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting revealed a few days ago that Pant looks very much on track to play the full season and that the franchise missed him dearly in the 2023 edition. He had said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet. You would have seen all the social-media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year. He's such a dynamic player. He's obviously our captain. We missed him incredibly last year."

IPL 2024 is likely to begin on March 22nd.