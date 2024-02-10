IPL 2024: WI Star Shamar Joseph Joins Lucknow Super Giants As Mark Wood's Replacement For ₹3 Crore

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants have brought West Indies superstar pacer Shamar Joseph on board as a replacement for England speedster Mark Wood.

The IPL 2022 finalists have bought Joseph for a hefty price of ₹3 crore ahead of IPL 2024.

Joseph's stocks on the rise after Gabba Test heroics

"The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies’ Test win at the Gabba.

"He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies. This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL," the league stated.

The 24-year-old pace sensation made his international debut in the first Test at Adelaide last month and bagged 13 wickets in the two-match series which the Windies managed to draw thanks to Joseph's exploits with the red ball.

Cricket West Indies took notice of his heroics in Australia and upgraded his annual retainer contract after the series.

He was then roped in by Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2024 and Dubai Capitals for ILT20 but he couldn't play in either tournaments due to the toe injury he sustained in the Gabba win.

Humble beginnings

The Guyana-born cricketer took up the sport very late in his life but has quickly managed to capture the world's attention with his performances Down Under.

He is capable of touching 150 kmph on the speed gun and regularly delivers the ball in the high 140s.

No update on Wood

It is not clear yet whether LSG released Wood or he opted out of the franchise after playing just 4 T20s in IPL 2023.

The Englishman has played only 5 T20s in the IPL overall, picking 11 wickets at an impressive average of over 16, including a five-wicket haul which he bagged last season.

Wood is currently part of the England Test team which is taking on India in a five-match series. He played the first Test in Hyderabad which England won but failed to pick a wicket and was subsequently replaced by veteran James Anderson in Vizag, where the visitors lost to concede their 1-0 lead.