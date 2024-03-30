'Remember Us In Your Duas': Iftikhar Ahmed Shares Video Of Pakistan Players Bonding Over Pool In Kakul Camp; Video

Pakistan players bond over pool game. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed posted a video on his official account of X of the players bond over a game of pool during their ongoing camp in Kakul. Pakistan cricketers including Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan, and Hasan Ali, were present as they were spotted chit-chatting and laughing.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi had announced that they have arranged a ten-day training camp for the players to improve their fitness, especially with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.

Iftikhar, almost a shoo-in for the T20 World Cup, beginning on June 2nd posted the below video:

Thoroughly enjoying our time together in Kakul camp. Remember us in your duas! 🤲🏻✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/xkfPe5fhoG — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) March 30, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi likely to relinquish captaincy duties:

Even as the players could be seen bonding well amid their camp, media reports have emerged that Shaheen Shah Afridi is unhappy about being kept in the dark regarding his T20I captaincy. The PCB has offered Babar Azam the white-ball captaincy again despite the right-handed batter resigning from the role after Pakistan's poor performance in the 2023 World Cup.

In an earlier press conference, Naqvi didn't back Afridi as he underlined uncertainty about who will captain Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024. Naqvi revealed that a decision will be made about the same after their training camp.

Pakistan will return to national duty with the five-game T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on April 18th. They also have three T20Is against England before heading to the World Cup.