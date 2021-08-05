'Remarkable wrestler': PM Modi hails Ravi Kumar Dahiya's 'fighting spirit and tenacity' as he clinches silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Meanwhile, Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver at the Olympic Games, taking India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to five (two silver, three bronze).

The wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana had outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4) in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, he erased a massive 2-9 deficit to pin Nurislam Sanayev.

Sushil Kumar, who is now in jail on charges of a murder, is the only other Indian wrestler to have made the final at Olympics.

He had won a silver at the 2012 London Games, where Yogeshwar Dutt also won a bronze. Sushil had won a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games.

KD Jadhav had won a bronze in the 1952 Helsinki Games. Sakshi Malik had become the first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal when she clinched a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

(With PTI inputs)