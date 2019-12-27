Reliance Foundation Youth Sports: Bengaluru’s Day 1

Mumbai: Day one of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2019-20 National Football Finals saw some gripping football at the Fr. Agnel School Ground, Vashi, Navi Mumbai today. The Bengaluru debutants, ASC Boys Sports School tipped Fr. Agnel Higher Secondary School Pilar, Goa 4-2 in the Junior Boys category.

Amongst the other riveting encounters, Senior Boys defending champions Shillong College HSS churned out a 3-1 win over Chandigarh side Chitkara International School, thanks to a brace from Player of the Match, Kitboklang Khyriem. H Elias Memorial School kept the Shillong flag flying high on the opening day with their 2-1 in the Junior Boys category.

Malappuram side Govt. Oriental HS and Maharana Pratap Sports College Dehradun also wrapped their days with wins over Mamta Modern SSS Delhi and TG English School Imphal respectively.