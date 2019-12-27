This Russian model claims that Cristiano Ronaldo slid into her DMs

When asked on Russian YouTube show 'Makarena' whether anyone as famous as Ronaldo had ever liked one of her posts, she answered, "That happened. He (Ronaldo) even wrote to me. It was a long time ago. He wrote, 'Hi, how are you?' I deleted the message and didn’t reply."

"It seems to me they write everyone the same message, they send out a newsletter and then whoever replies, 'OK, let’s do it.' For me that’s not interesting," said Odintcova.

The Russian model confirmed that she bluntly rejected the chance to acquaint herself with Ronaldo. "Of course I didn’t give him a chance, come on! I know some other girls he wrote to, so I understood straight away, 'dude', goodbye, delete."

On the other hand, Odintcova has put British F1 world champion in the friendzone. "The most famous person in my phonebook is Lewis Hamilton. The last time he messaged me was November 15, to congratulate me on my birthday," said Odintcova.

"We’re friends, we just write to each other and call sometimes. He’s in the friend zone."

Adding to that, she reveals her connection with Brazilian football star Neymar. "I’m in touch with Neymar, because he’s friends with Lewis, I know him through Lewis. I understand that he’s a normal guy, we message each other on Instagram."