Real Madrid robbed Ronaldo, fumes Chiellini

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini thinks that Real Madrid prevented Cristiano Ronaldo from winning the Ballon D'Or last year. The now-Juve forward finished behind Luka Modric in the voting last year. He finished third behind Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk this year.

Chiellini spoke with Sky Italia after this year's Ballon D'Or award ceremony, and said, "Ronaldo was really robbed of the Ballon d'Or last season when Real Madrid decided to make sure he couldn't win it and that was really weird’ the Italian said. ‘This season, it was more balanced. With all due respect, Modric even in his best season of his career didn’t deserve it. That was a signal from Real Madrid, as they wanted to stop Ronaldo winning it."

He didn't stop there, as he went on to slam Modric for winning the award, saying, "Modric won the Champions League, but by that logic, Van Dijk should've won it this year, or last year Griezmann, Pogba or Mbappe for doing extraordinary things at the World Cup. Modric made no sense."

Clearly, the defender is unhappy that his teammate didn't win a sixth Ballon D'Or, which has allowed Lionel Messi to reign supreme as football's GOAT.