'Real leg Spinner': Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Jammu & Kashmir Cricketer Amir Lone For 'Defying Odds' Despite Being Armless

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar reserved a high praise Jammu and Kashmir's armless cricketer Amir Lone for battling all the odds despite not having both arms,

Amir Lone was invited to the opening ceremony of Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 and played a special match between Master's 11 and Khiladi XI at Dadoji Kondev Stadium in Thane. Representing the former team, Amir Hussain Lone walked out to bat with legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and also bowled for Master's XI.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Sachin Tendulkar hailed Amir as a 'Real Leg Spinner' and called him as inspiration for everyone.

"Defying odds with every delivery, Amir stands out as the “REAL LEG SPINNER”! You're an inspiration to all." Tendulkar wrote on X.

Sachin Tendulkar had met Amir Lone during his visit to Kashmir's Gulmarg and gifted him a signed bat. The 34-year-old is a big fan of the legendary batter and Tendulkar promised to meet him whenever he visits Kashmir. The 50-year-old kept his promise and met Amir Lone in Gulmarg.

Amir Lone grabbed the attention of many when the video of him batting in the nets without arms went viral on social media. At the age of 8, Lone lost both arms after he met with a targic accident at his parent's bandsaw mill. Despite facing a setback, Amir Lone kept his passion for cricket alive.

Amir Hussain Lone currently leads Jammu and Kashmir Para Cricket Team.