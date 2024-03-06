ISPL 2024: Sachin Tendulkar Bats With Para Star Amir Hussain, Dances On Naatu Naatu With Ram Charan; Watch

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's incredible gesture towards Amir Hussain Lone won accolades and praises from the entire fraternity on Wednesday after the Master Blaster invited the para-athlete for the opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Tendulkar had met with Amir on his recent trip to Gulmarg last month and even gifted him a signed bat.

Amir bonds with Tendulkar in Kashmir

Amir, who is the captain of the Jammu & Kashmir para cricket team, was invited to Tendulkar's room where they chatted for a while, posed for pictures which went viral on social media.

Tendulkar invited Amir and his entire family for the ISPL opening ceremony. The former India captain is a core member of the ISPL while legendary all-rounder Ravi Shastri is the Chief Mentor of the T10 League.

Legends bat together

Tendulkar and Amir both came out to bat together in a special match which also featured the likes of Elvish Yadav and Munavar Faruqui, among other stars from the entertainment industry.

Amir was dismissed by former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, who looked dejected after taking the wicket.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar also shook a leg with team owners Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar and Suriya. All four were seen dancing to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu on stage before the special cricket match.

The inaugural edition of this T10 tennis ball tournament will be played in Thane from March 6 to 15.

All the 6 participating teams will play against each other in a round-robin format after which the top 4 will qualify for the semi-finals.