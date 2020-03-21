RCD Espanyol's Wu Lei becomes first Chinese footballer to test positive for coronavirus in Spain

Beijing: Chinese international footballer Wu Lei has tested positive for the novel coronavirus with mild symptoms and has been in self-isolation at home in Barcelona, Spain.

A source confirmed this information to Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

Wu, who plays for La Liga's Espanyol, is the only Chinese player from one of the top five major European football leagues.

He is the first Chinese professional footballer to be tested positive for COVID-19, which has claimed over 11,000 lives across the world.