 Australian Open 2026: Yulia Putintseva Sparks Wild Crowd Reaction With Bold Gesture & Celebration After Beating Zeynep Sonmez; VIDEO
Australian Open 2026: Yulia Putintseva Sparks Wild Crowd Reaction With Bold Gesture & Celebration After Beating Zeynep Sonmez; VIDEO

In the Australian Open third round, Yulia Putintseva defeated Zeynep Sonmez, thrilling fans with her competitive spirit. After the win, she gestured to the crowd with her hand to her ear, drawing boos, but quickly turned it into a playful moment by dancing on the court, highlighting her fiery, charismatic, and unapologetic personality.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Image: Australian Open/X

In a dramatic third-round clash at the Australian Open, Yulia Putintseva stunned fans with her mix of competitiveness and showmanship after defeating Zeynep Sonmez. The post-match celebrations, however, drew mixed reactions from the crowd, creating a memorable moment in the tournament.

After clinching the victory, Putintseva put her hand to her ear, seemingly gesturing toward the audience. The crowd responded with a chorus of boos, reacting to what some perceived as a provocative display. Undeterred, the fiery Kazakhstani star later turned the moment into a playful one by dancing on the court, showcasing her charismatic and unapologetic personality.

Putintseva’s gestures highlighted her competitive spirit and her flair for theatrics, traits that have made her a fan favorite and a polarizing figure on tour. While some spectators were taken aback by her hand-to-ear gesture, others appreciated the energy and passion she brought to the court.

As the tournament progresses, Putintseva’s combination of high-intensity play and lively celebrations ensures she remains one of the most entertaining players to watch, keeping both supporters and critics engaged every time she steps onto the court.

Oops Moment! Romanian Tennis Player Elena-Gabriela Ruse Accidentally Hits Fan With A Ball During Australian Open 2026; Video

Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse provided more than just a strong performance at the 2026 Australian Open, she also delivered a light-hearted moment that caught fans’ attention. After her hard-fought second-round victory over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic, Ruse tossed a ball into the crowd for a spectator to catch.

However, the lob didn’t go quite as planned: the ball accidentally struck a woman in the stands who wasn’t paying attention. What could have been an awkward moment turned humorous, as the fan initially looked startled but soon laughed it off and Ruse quickly apologized for the mishap.

On court, Ruse has been in excellent form at Melbourne Park. The 28-year-old Romanian has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4.

Earlier in this tournament, Ruse also claimed a notable upset against seeded Dayana Yastremska in the opening round. Her next challenge will be a tough matchup against rising Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva as Ruse looks to continue her breakthrough run at a Grand Slam.

