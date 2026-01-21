'Coffee, Sleep & Practice': Andrey Rublev Delights Fans With Dry Humour At Australian Open 2026; VIDEO

Image: Australian Open/X

Andrey Rublev continued his steady march at the Australian Open with a composed victory over Jaime Faria, booking his place in the third round and reaffirming his status as one of the tournament’s most consistent contenders. The Russian star controlled the match with his trademark power and intensity, rarely allowing the young opponent to settle into a rhythm.

Rublev’s aggressive baseline game and clean ball-striking proved decisive as he dictated play for long stretches, wrapping up the win with minimal fuss. The result keeps him firmly on course in Melbourne, where he has often been a reliable presence in the second week of Grand Slam events.

Off the court, Rublev once again won over fans with his trademark honesty and understated humor. Asked during his post-match interview how he planned to spend his day off before the next round, Rublev delivered a deadpan response that quickly drew laughter.

“Coffee, sleep, coffee, sleep, practice and sleep. That’s it,” he said, perfectly capturing the no-nonsense routine of a professional tennis player during a Grand Slam.

The brief but relatable answer reflected Rublev’s focused mindset as he looks ahead to the challenges of the third round. With form on his side and distractions kept to a minimum, Rublev will hope his simple formula of rest, routine and hard work continues to pay dividends on the hard courts of Melbourne Park.

Australian Open 2026: Ball Kid Collapses Mid-match As Players & Officials Quickly Step In To Provide Help; Video

A tense moment unfolded during an Australian Open qualifying match when a ball kid suddenly collapsed on court, briefly halting play and drawing immediate concern from players, officials, and spectators. The incident occurred amid challenging on-court conditions, highlighting the physical demands faced not only by players but also by support staff during major tournaments.

As soon as the ball kid went down, the players on court quickly stopped the match and rushed to assist. Chair umpires and tournament officials responded promptly, calling for medical attention while ensuring the young attendant was kept safe and comfortable.

The incident served as a reminder of the importance of health and safety measures at elite sporting events. While ball kids are trained and monitored, the demanding environment of professional tennis can take a toll, especially during long matches and extreme weather conditions.

Play later resumed after confirmation that the ball kid was receiving proper care. Fans and players alike expressed relief at the quick response and showed appreciation for the sportsmanship and compassion displayed on court, reinforcing the sense of unity and responsibility that defines the spirit of the game.