Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Other RCB Stars Turn Heads With Stunning Looks Amid WPL 2026; Video

As the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 heats up, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players were recently spotted turning heads off the field at a high-profile RCB event. Fans and media alike were captivated by the stunning appearances of stars Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, and several other teammates, showcasing their style and charisma.

Mandhana, known for her elegant presence both on and off the pitch, looked radiant in a chic ensemble that perfectly balanced sophistication and glamour. England’s pace sensation Lauren Bell complemented the squad’s fashion-forward vibe, impressing fans with her poised and confident appearance.

Other RCB players also brought their flair to the event, with coordinated outfits and a lively, cheerful energy that reflected the team’s camaraderie. Social media quickly buzzed with images and videos, with fans praising not just their looks, but the way the team presented themselves as a united, stylish squad.

The event served as a reminder that RCB’s players are not just fierce competitors on the field but also style icons off it. With WPL 2026 in full swing, fans are eager to see their performances continue to match the glamour they bring to public appearances.

'That's Creepy': Social Media Erupts In Outrage As A Man Chases RCB's Lauren Bell & Her Teammates On Vadodara Streets; VIDEO

A social media storm erupted after a man uploaded a reel showing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Lauren Bell and her teammates jogging outdoors during the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) without visible security in Vadodara. While the video initially appeared to capture a harmless fan moment, netizens quickly called out the creator for crossing boundaries.

In the clip, the women’s cricketers are seen going about their routine run when the individual begins recording them closely and follows them while filming. Although many fans acknowledged that spotting players in public and briefly recording them is common, the issue arose when the person continued to chase the athletes, making them visibly uncomfortable.

The incident reignited a broader conversation around fan behavior, consent, and personal space, especially concerning women athletes. Many pointed out that such actions can make players feel unsafe and discourage them from engaging freely in public spaces, even during casual activities like jogging.

As women’s cricket continues to grow in popularity through platforms like the WPL, fans online emphasized the need for responsibility and respect. Admiration, they argued, should never come at the cost of an athlete’s comfort or safety.