Is Anushka Sharma Set To Buy A 3 Per Cent Stake Worth ₹400 Crore In Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Here's What Reports Say

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is at the centre of renewed speculation about a potential investment in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the Indian Premier League’s most popular teams, with rumours suggesting she may buy around 3 % of the franchise for roughly ₹400 crore.

The talk has ignited excitement across social media, largely due to Sharma’s high-profile relationship with RCB icon Virat Kohli and the franchise’s historic success. RCB captured their first-ever IPL title in 2025, elevating their brand value above several other major teams in the league and making the franchise a highly attractive commercial property.

Despite the buzz, no official confirmation or credible source has verified that Sharma is buying a stake in RCB. Industry observers and experts have noted that the reported ₹400 crore valuation lacks substantiation and may not reflect actual franchise valuation.

The speculation comes amid broader discussions about ownership changes at RCB, as the team’s strong brand, loyal fan base, and on-field success have drawn interest from potential investors and buyers. However, as of now, Sharma’s alleged investment remains unverified and should be treated cautiously until official clarification emerges.

RCB Set To Play IPL 2026 Home Matches At THESE 2 Venues Amid M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Uncertainty: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the reigning champions of the Indian Premier League, are poised to shift their home matches away from the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the IPL 2026 season, finalising two alternative venues as potential hosts. The decision comes amid ongoing uncertainty over the Bengaluru stadium’s ability to host major cricket events following a tragic crowd crush outside the ground in June 2025.

The historic Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB’s home since the inception of the IPL in 2008, has been under scrutiny since the incident last year that claimed several lives and injured dozens. The disaster prompted authorities to reassess safety and crowd‑management measures at the venue, leaving its status for IPL 2026 in doubt.

While official confirmations are still pending, The Times of India reports suggest that RCB are finalising two new home venues for the upcoming season, which are Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and Raipur’s Shaheen Veer Narayan Singh Stadium. Both cities have suitable cricket infrastructure and could provide temporary bases for the franchise while Chinnaswamy’s future hosting role remains unresolved.

The move marks a significant shift for RCB, whose home ground advantage at Chinnaswamy played a defining role in their loyal fan support over the years. Fans now await formal confirmation from the franchise and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the finalised venues and match schedule.

As planning progresses ahead of the IPL 2026 season, which is set to begin in late March, RCB hope their new temporary homes will offer strong support as they defend their title away from their traditional fortress.