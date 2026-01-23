 '...Dog Walk This English F***': Justin Gaethje Unleashes Brutal Verbal Attack On Paddy Pimblett Ahead Of UFC 324 Clash; Video
Justin Gaethje reignited his fearsome reputation ahead of UFC 324 with a scathing verbal attack on Paddy Pimblett. During a heated exchange, Gaethje dismissed the Liverpool star’s hype and promised a dominant showing. His blunt prediction underscored his confidence, intensity, and intent to remind fans that experience and aggression still rule at the highest level globally.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Image: UFC/UFC on TNT Sports/X

Justin Gaethje has never been one to soften his words, and ahead of UFC 324, the former interim lightweight champion reminded everyone exactly who he is with a blistering verbal shot aimed straight at Paddy Pimblett. During a tense pre-fight exchange, Gaethje dismissed the Liverpool fan-favourite with trademark ferocity, declaring, “I’m going to dog walk this English f*** on Saturday,” a line that instantly sent shockwaves through the MMA world.

The statement perfectly encapsulates Gaethje’s mindset heading into the bout. Known as “The Highlight” for his relentless pressure, bone-crushing leg kicks and refusal to take a backward step, Gaethje appears deeply unimpressed by Pimblett’s meteoric rise, star power and bravado. To Gaethje, this fight is not about hype or social media buzz; it is about proving that experience, violence and elite competition still matter most at the top level of the lightweight division.

article-image
article-image

Pimblett, on the other hand, has built his UFC run on confidence bordering on chaos. The Englishman thrives on crowd energy, trash talk and emotional warfare, often getting inside his opponents’ heads before stepping into the Octagon. However, Gaethje’s comment suggests he sees Pimblett’s persona as a liability rather than a threat. By using such raw language, Gaethje sent a clear message that he views this fight as a harsh lesson rather than a competitive chess match.

As UFC 324 draws closer, Gaethje’s explosive remark has elevated the fight from an intriguing matchup to a personal showdown. Whether it ends up as the one-sided punishment Gaethje predicts or a shocking breakthrough moment for Pimblett, one thing is certain: the animosity is real, the stakes are high, and all eyes will be locked on the Octagon when these two finally collide.

