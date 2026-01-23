'...Dog Walk This English F***': Justin Gaethje Unleashes Brutal Verbal Attack On Paddy Pimblett Ahead Of UFC 324 Clash; Video

Image: UFC/UFC on TNT Sports/X

Justin Gaethje has never been one to soften his words, and ahead of UFC 324, the former interim lightweight champion reminded everyone exactly who he is with a blistering verbal shot aimed straight at Paddy Pimblett. During a tense pre-fight exchange, Gaethje dismissed the Liverpool fan-favourite with trademark ferocity, declaring, “I’m going to dog walk this English f*** on Saturday,” a line that instantly sent shockwaves through the MMA world.

The statement perfectly encapsulates Gaethje’s mindset heading into the bout. Known as “The Highlight” for his relentless pressure, bone-crushing leg kicks and refusal to take a backward step, Gaethje appears deeply unimpressed by Pimblett’s meteoric rise, star power and bravado. To Gaethje, this fight is not about hype or social media buzz; it is about proving that experience, violence and elite competition still matter most at the top level of the lightweight division.

Pimblett, on the other hand, has built his UFC run on confidence bordering on chaos. The Englishman thrives on crowd energy, trash talk and emotional warfare, often getting inside his opponents’ heads before stepping into the Octagon. However, Gaethje’s comment suggests he sees Pimblett’s persona as a liability rather than a threat. By using such raw language, Gaethje sent a clear message that he views this fight as a harsh lesson rather than a competitive chess match.

As UFC 324 draws closer, Gaethje’s explosive remark has elevated the fight from an intriguing matchup to a personal showdown. Whether it ends up as the one-sided punishment Gaethje predicts or a shocking breakthrough moment for Pimblett, one thing is certain: the animosity is real, the stakes are high, and all eyes will be locked on the Octagon when these two finally collide.

MMA fans may be witnessing the final chapter in Justin Gaethje’s career, unless the UFC grants him what he believes he has rightfully earned: a shot at the lightweight championship. Gaethje’s longtime manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has revealed that the former interim champion is seriously contemplating retirement if he's not given the next opportunity to fight for the belt.

Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Abdelaziz shared the veteran fighter’s growing frustration over his standing in the title picture. “He (Justin) said, ‘If I’m not going to fight for the title, I’m just gonna hang up my gloves. I love the UFC, but I feel the UFC has to love me back,’” Abdelaziz quoted.

The sentiment underscores a brewing tension between Gaethje’s legacy and the UFC’s matchmaking decisions. Known for his fan-friendly style, all-action fights, and willingness to take on any challenge, Gaethje has been one of the promotion’s most consistent crowd-pullers. He has already held the interim lightweight title and has faced elite competition such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, and Charles Oliveira.