Smriti Mandhana Dons Black Saree At RCB's Red Carpet Awards Night, Lauren Bell In Gold Sleek Halter-N Gown- Check Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 23, 2026
RCB Women celebrated a glammy awards night yesterday at a specially hosted event called 'Red, Bold & Gold Carpet.'
Captain Smriti Mandhana was graced the event in a classic black saree draped in a modern style for a bold evening look with sleeveless blouse.
On the other hand, other RCB stars too slayed the red carpet with their amazig blend of western & Indian outfits.
RCB players captured in never-seen-before looks, creating buzz online.
Smriti Mandhana posed with star RCB bowler and new Internet sensation, Lauren Bell who graced the event in sleek gold halter-neck gown.
Often called as 'cutest bowler', Shreyanka Patil ruled the night with her pretty & glittery attire.
Players also received fun awards and tags with Smriti winning, 'Max Aura Award, Radha Yadav as 'Standard Setter' & Shreyanka Patil won 'closet slayer.'