RCB's Go Green Initiative: IPL Franchise Restores Ittgalpura & Sadenahalli Lakes In Bengaluru; VIDEO

In a heartfelt move, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took a huge step toward environmental sustainability by officially handing over the fully restored Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli lakes to local authorities on Saturday.

This long-term project was part of the team’s ongoing “Go Green Initiative,” aimed at making a real difference beyond the cricket field.

The restoration wasn’t just a one-off project—it was a lasting commitment to the local community. Now, the residents around these lakes will take charge, ensuring water security and reducing the risk of a future water crisis in the area.

Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of RCB, shared his thoughts on the initiative: “RCB’s Lake Improvement Works Project, which we launched back in October 2023, was all about strengthening drought resistance in Bengaluru’s highly water-stressed regions. These areas have no natural water sources and are completely dependent on groundwater and surface water.”

RCB joins hands with India Cares

The project saw RCB team up with the India Cares Foundation and Friends of Lakes to bring this vision to life. Over the course of nearly 300 days, more than 50,000 tons of silt and sand were carefully removed from the lakes. Local farmers even benefitted from this effort, repurposing the silt for their plantations.

But RCB didn’t stop at just cleaning up the lakes—they also planted over 3,000 trees along the newly expanded lake bunds. This not only helps control flooding but also adds a touch of greenery to the area, boosting biodiversity.

By restoring these lakes, RCB has made a long-lasting impact that will benefit both the environment and the local community for years to come. This is more than just cricket—it’s about giving back.