'Absolute Rubbish': CSK Physio Denies Harbhajan Singh's Claims Of MS Dhoni Breaking Anything After Loss To RCB In IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings' physio Tommy Simsek has strongly denied ex-Indian cricketer of Harbhajan Singh's claims of MS Dhoni punching things in frustration after the franchise got knocked out by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024. In a comment going viral on the social media platform Instagram, Simsek has labelled claims of Dhoni breaking anything 'rubbish'.

During a recent interview with Sports Yaari, the retired off-spinner had revealed:

"RCB was celebrating and they deserved to celebrate because of the way they won. I was watching the whole scene from above because I was present there. RCB was celebrating and CSK had lined up to shake hands, RCB were a little late to reach CSK. By the time Team RCB finished their celebration, (Dhoni) went inside and he punched a screen outside the dressing room. I was watching from above but it is okay that every player has his own emotions, it happens."

However, Simsek replied to an account's same claims on Instagram as he commented, "This is absolute Rubbish! MSD did not break anything and I have never seen him aggressive after any match. Fake news!"

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan provides update on MS Dhoni's IPL 2025 availability:

With retired cricketers and those not having played international cricket in the last five years falling in the uncapped players' category, Dhoni is also likely to be one. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that they haven't had any discussions as of now with the keeper-batter and explained, as quoted by ABP News:

"We are not sure at this stage. We might not even use it for MS Dhoni. It’s still too early to comment on this because we haven’t had discussions with him. Dhoni was in the US and we haven’t had discussions yet. Now I am travelling this week, so there is a possibility of some discussions in the coming week. So there could be some clarity then. We are hopeful of him playing but it’s a call Dhoni will himself make."