 'Absolute Rubbish': CSK Physio Denies Harbhajan Singh's Claims Of MS Dhoni Breaking Anything After Loss To RCB In IPL 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Absolute Rubbish': CSK Physio Denies Harbhajan Singh's Claims Of MS Dhoni Breaking Anything After Loss To RCB In IPL 2024

'Absolute Rubbish': CSK Physio Denies Harbhajan Singh's Claims Of MS Dhoni Breaking Anything After Loss To RCB In IPL 2024

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings were the defending champions during IPL 2024, but failed to reach the playoffs.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings' physio Tommy Simsek has strongly denied ex-Indian cricketer of Harbhajan Singh's claims of MS Dhoni punching things in frustration after the franchise got knocked out by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024. In a comment going viral on the social media platform Instagram, Simsek has labelled claims of Dhoni breaking anything 'rubbish'.

Read Also
Wish Fulfilled! MS Dhoni Meets Fan Who Cycled 1,200Km To Ranchi And Camped Outside His Farmhouse For...
article-image

During a recent interview with Sports Yaari, the retired off-spinner had revealed:

"RCB was celebrating and they deserved to celebrate because of the way they won. I was watching the whole scene from above because I was present there. RCB was celebrating and CSK had lined up to shake hands, RCB were a little late to reach CSK. By the time Team RCB finished their celebration, (Dhoni) went inside and he punched a screen outside the dressing room. I was watching from above but it is okay that every player has his own emotions, it happens."

However, Simsek replied to an account's same claims on Instagram as he commented, "This is absolute Rubbish! MSD did not break anything and I have never seen him aggressive after any match. Fake news!"

FPJ Shorts
'Wealth Isn’t The Issue - How It’s Used Is': Harsh Goenka’s Tweet On Billionaires; Here’s What He Said
'Wealth Isn’t The Issue - How It’s Used Is': Harsh Goenka’s Tweet On Billionaires; Here’s What He Said
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Gets Emotional At Father's Last Rites, Kiran Rao & Junaid Khan Attend (VIDEO)
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Gets Emotional At Father's Last Rites, Kiran Rao & Junaid Khan Attend (VIDEO)
'Absolute Rubbish': CSK Physio Denies Harbhajan Singh's Claims Of MS Dhoni Breaking Anything After Loss To RCB In IPL 2024
'Absolute Rubbish': CSK Physio Denies Harbhajan Singh's Claims Of MS Dhoni Breaking Anything After Loss To RCB In IPL 2024
Liver Cancer At Risk Of Relapsing Due To Increasing Obesity And Diabetes In People
Liver Cancer At Risk Of Relapsing Due To Increasing Obesity And Diabetes In People

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan provides update on MS Dhoni's IPL 2025 availability:

With retired cricketers and those not having played international cricket in the last five years falling in the uncapped players' category, Dhoni is also likely to be one. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that they haven't had any discussions as of now with the keeper-batter and explained, as quoted by ABP News:

"We are not sure at this stage. We might not even use it for MS Dhoni. It’s still too early to comment on this because we haven’t had discussions with him. Dhoni was in the US and we haven’t had discussions yet. Now I am travelling this week, so there is a possibility of some discussions in the coming week. So there could be some clarity then. We are hopeful of him playing but it’s a call Dhoni will himself make."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Absolute Rubbish': CSK Physio Denies Harbhajan Singh's Claims Of MS Dhoni Breaking Anything After...

'Absolute Rubbish': CSK Physio Denies Harbhajan Singh's Claims Of MS Dhoni Breaking Anything After...

Indian Cricket Question On KBC For ₹6.40 Lakh: Contestant Quizzed On Sunil Gavaskar’s Test...

Indian Cricket Question On KBC For ₹6.40 Lakh: Contestant Quizzed On Sunil Gavaskar’s Test...

'Weight Is Important, That Is My Responsibility': Mary Kom On Vinesh Phogat's Missed Chance To Win...

'Weight Is Important, That Is My Responsibility': Mary Kom On Vinesh Phogat's Missed Chance To Win...

Who Is Usman Qadir? And Why Did Pakistan Leg-Spinner Announced His Retirement At Just 31?

Who Is Usman Qadir? And Why Did Pakistan Leg-Spinner Announced His Retirement At Just 31?

'Helicopter Ghuma Na': Rohit Sharma Tells Axar Patel After Failed Attempt At Imitating MS Dhoni On...

'Helicopter Ghuma Na': Rohit Sharma Tells Axar Patel After Failed Attempt At Imitating MS Dhoni On...