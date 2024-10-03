Wish Fulfilled! MS Dhoni Meets Fan Who Cycled 1,200Km To Ranchi And Camped Outside His Farmhouse For Days; Video

Image: epic_g7/screengrab

It was a happy ending for Gaurav Kumar a die-hard fan of former India skipper MS Dhoni after he got the chance to meet him in Ranchi. Free Press Journal (FPJ) was the first to report about how Gaurav was left disappointed as he did not get to interact with MS Dhoni despite travelling 1,200Km from Delhi to Ranchi on a bicycle.

Following the meeting he released a video on Instagram in which he spoke about finally getting a chance to meet MS Dhoni, He said, "Main Delhi se Chennai 1000km cycle chalake Dhoni sir se milne gaya tha. Nahi mil paya toh main Chennai se Delhi wapas chala gaya. Phir main Delhi se Ranchi 1.150km Mahi sir se milne ke liye aaya hun. Pannch Che din ruka aur Mahi sir se meet ho gaya. Mahi sir se milne ke baad main bahut zyada happy hu aur ranchi se life ki journey shuru karne wala hu" (I travelled from Delhi to Chennai to meet Dhoniu sir but could not meet him. I returned back to Delhi and then travelled to Ranchi. I waited there for 5-6 days after which I got a chance to meet him. I am very happy now and ready to begin new life journey from Ranchi)

Gaurav waited at the gates of the farmhouse for nearly a week and even slept in a tent outside, waiting to see a glimpse of Dhoni which he finally caught a couple of times when he drove out of the gates. He had been using social media as a tool to tell his story in the hope that it reaches Dhoni and he comes out to meet him.

What next for MS Dhoni?

MS Dhoni is yet to announce his retirement from IPL despite the last two seasons been looked as a farewell tour. There are high chances that he will return for IPL 2025 as an uncapped player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

According to the new retention rules, any player who has not played for India in the past five years will be considered 'uncapped' and can be retained for a significantly lower price. That is good news for Chennai Super Kings who are likely to use this rule to retain former captain MS Dhoni. The only question now left to be answered is whether Dhoni will play or retire from IPL.