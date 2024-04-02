RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 15: Bengaluru Opt To Bowl First At Home, KL Rahul Back To Lead Lucknow

Toss Update:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of IPL 2024.

The good news for LSG is that Rahul is fit and back to lead the team at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Both teams have made one change each. Reece Topley comes in for Alzarri Joseph in RCB XI while Yash Thakur replaces injured Mohsin Khan in LSG's final team.

LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth

RCB: F du Plessis (capt), V Kohli, RM Patidar, GJ Maxwell, C Green, KD Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Reece Topley, MJ Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

RCB vs LSG Preview:

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have been inconsistent, are eager to turn the tide as they welcome Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL fixture scheduled for Tuesday.

Currently occupying the eighth position on the table with two points from three matches, Royal Challengers face concern as their net run rate plummeted to -0.71 after a substantial loss against Kolkata Knight Riders last week.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants grapple with their own issues regarding the fitness of regular captain KL Rahul. Rahul, serving as an Impact Sub in their 21-run victory over Punjab Kings, will undergo close scrutiny.

Will Lucknow Super Giants persist with using Rahul as an impact player while Nicholas Pooran assumes the captaincy, or will Rahul resume his triple role as skipper, batsman, and wicketkeeper?

Pitch Report

"Average first innings score over here in the last few years has gone up to 196. What I have seen straightaway on this pitch is that it's very dry. I think there will be spin," said Murali Kartik.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma