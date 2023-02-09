Ravindra Jadeja 'very happy' after 5-wicket haul vs Australia in 1st Test: 'I was bowling 10-12 hours everyday at NCA'

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a stunning comeback to international cricket on Thursday as he bagged yet another five-wicket haul to put his team in the driver's seat in the ongoing first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

Jadeja, who returned to the Indian team after a five-month injury layoff, picked up his 11th five-for in Test cricket to help the hosts bowl out Australia for 177.

The 34-year-old left-arm spinner opened up on his performance after the day's play and also revealed how eager he was to return to international cricket after the knee surgery.

"Very happy with the way I was bowling. I was enjoying my bowling. Playing after 5 months, playing Test cricket, it's tough.

"I was prepared for it and I was working hard on my fitness as well as on my skills at NCA. I played a first-class game (Ranji) after a long time and I bowled almost 42 overs. It gave me a lot of confidence to come here and play a Test match," Jadeja told the broadcasters on Star Sports.

'I was bowling 10-12 hours everyday'

He also revealed how important it was for him to spend time recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he was bowling 10-12 hours a day after regaining his fitness.

"I was working hard on my bowling when I was in Bangalore at the NCA. I was bowling 10-12 hours everyday and that helped me a lot. I was working on my rhythm because I knew that I have to play Test match and I have to bowl long spells," Jadeja said.

Rohit leads strong India reply

India in reply reached 77 for 1 at stumps on Day 1, still 100 runs behind the Aussies but captain Rohit Sharma is well set in the middle on 56 and will look to carry the momentum forward on Friday to drive India's advantage.

