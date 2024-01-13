 Ravindra Jadeja And His Wife Seek Blessings From Goddess Ashapura At Kutch Mata Madh
Ravindra Jadeja And His Wife Seek Blessings From Goddess Ashapura At Kutch Mata Madh

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife sought blessings at Kutch Mata Madh as the picture of the same went viral on social media.

Aakash Singh
Updated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Jadeja and his wife. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the Test series against England looming, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reached the Kutch Mata Madh to seek Goddess Ashapura's blessings with his wife Rivaba. The photo of the same went viral on social media as the couple was found smiling while praying their hands in front of the idol.

Jadeja has been named in the spin-heavy squad for the first two Tests by the BCCI selectors, with the five-game series beginning on January 25th in Hyderabad. The left-arm spinner is almost certain to play the first two matches alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, with Axar Patel as the potentially 3rd spinner.

Ravindra Jadeja played only 1 Test during India's recent tour of South Africa:

Meanwhile, the Saurashtra-born all-rounder played in only 1 Test out of 2 during the recent series in South Africa. The 35-year-old missed out on the opening Test at Centurion due to a back spasm, prompting Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion. The visitors suffered a heavy defeat in that match, losing by an innings and 32 runs.

Nevertheless, Jadeja hardly had any role to play in the 2nd Test in Cape Town as he made a duck and didn't bowl, with the match finishing within 2 days. The Cape Town Test also proved to be the shortest Test in history, but the loss at Centurion made India lose their No.1 ranking.

