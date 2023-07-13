Ravichandran Ashwin Joins Elite Club, Crosses 700 International Wickets, Third Indian To Achieve Milestone

During the first day of the opening Test match between India and West Indies at Windsor Park, Dominica, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a significant milestone by taking his 700th international wicket. The 36-year-old, who was not included in the playing XI for the World Test Championship, made a comeback in the starting lineup for the first Test on Thursday. He displayed his exceptional skills by mesmerizing the West Indies batsmen, claiming four wickets in the first two sessions of the day. Ashwin's outstanding performance played a crucial role in India's dominance on the opening day.

Ashwin reached this remarkable milestone in international cricket by dismissing Alzarri Joseph, securing his third wicket of the match. With this achievement, he joined the esteemed company of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh as the third Indian bowler to reach the impressive 700-wicket mark.

India bowlers with 700 international wickets

953 - Anil Kumble

707 - Harbhajan Singh

701 - Ravichandran Ashwin*

Ashwin spins a web

Ashwin showcased his exceptional skills and consistently dismissed the West Indies batsmen, contributing to India's strong position in the game.

His first wicket of the match came in the form of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, which allowed him to achieve a unique milestone. Ashwin became the first Indian bowler to take the wickets of both a father and a son in international cricket. This remarkable feat adds to his illustrious career, as he had previously dismissed Tagenarine's father, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, during his debut Test match in New Delhi back in 2011.

Once again, Ashwin delivered a sensational bowling performance, leaving the Windies batsmen struggling to cope with his skills. Their attempts to play aggressive shots against him backfired, leading to the loss of valuable wickets. Ashwin's ability to unsettle the opposition and capitalize on their mistakes was on full display during this match.

At the beginning of the match, Ashwin exhibited his remarkable skill by dismissing both West Indies' openers, causing them to face early difficulties.

Ashwin's delivery had a tantalizing flight and subtle drift, catching Chanderpaul off guard. Despite attempting to play the ball with caution, Chanderpaul's outside edge was beaten as the ball pitched and resulted in a clear sound of the stumps being disturbed.