Rare Moment Caught On Camera: Sunil Narine & Gautam Gambhir Seen Smiling, Lift Each Other After KKR Win IPL 2024

A very rare moment was witnessed by fans of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Narine were seen smiling from ear to ear after Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their third title in Chennai on Sunday.

KKR crushed SRH by 8 wickets in a low-scoring final at Chepauk to lift the IPL trophy again at this venue after 2012.

KKR mentor Gambhir, who has been credited with the team's resurgence, couldn't control his happiness and lifted veteran all-rounder Sunil Narine, who was one of main reasons behind the team's triumph this season.

Narine then returned the favour by lifting Gambhir, who was his first captain at KKR when they won their second title in 2014.

How KKR outplayed SRH

After winning the toss, KKR executed a precise performance with the ball to oust SRH for 113, marking the smallest total ever in an IPL championship showdown.

KKR pursued the goal of 114 with a surplus of 57 deliveries. Venkatesh Iyer concluded unbeaten at 52 from 26 deliveries.

Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19), and Harshit Rana (2/24) emerged as the most effective bowlers for the Knight Riders, while SRH disappointingly faltered in the crucial match.