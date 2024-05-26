Video: Shah Rukh Khan, Wearing A Mask, Stands Up To Applaud Heinrich Klaasen's Wicket In KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final

Shahrukh Khan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) co-owner Shahrukh Khan was spotted at the stands of the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he applauded Heinrich Klaasen's dismissal during the IPL 2024 final against the SunRisers Hyderabad. With the Bollywood superstar reported to have fallen ill, he was seen wearing a mask as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

It emerged a few days ago that Shahrukh had to be hospitalized in Ahmedabad as he suffered a headstroke. The veteran actor's manager Pooja Dadlani issued a statement on Instagram, which said:

"To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

However, the 58-year-old jettisoned off to Chennai for the big final.

Playing XI of teams in IPL 2024 final:

KKR playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

SRH playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

The Kolkata-based franchise have already beaten the Orange Army twice in this tournament and start considerable favourites for the tournament-decider. The Knight Riders also hammered the SunRisers by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1. They are also the favourites currently to clinch the the title in Chennai after the SunRisers' batting collapse.