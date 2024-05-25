'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo': Rapper Drake Places His 'First Ever Cricket Bet' On KKR Ahead Of IPL 2024 Final vs SRH

Canadian rapper and singer Drake has picked his favourite team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final in Chennai on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to lock horns at Chepauk's MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26 and Drake has picked KKR to emerge champions from the summit clash.

The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned team being mentored by Gautam Gambhir and coached by Chandrakant Pandit has already lifted the IPL title twice in the past in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir was the captain on both occasions.

Drake therefore, is placing his bet on KKR to beat SRH for the third time this season to complete a hat-trick of IPL titles.

"Since @ovorajuju team is out I am going with KKR for my first ever cricket bet. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," Drake posted on his Instagram story.

KKR have the edge over SRH

Shreyas Iyer's KKR has already won twice against Pat Cummins's SRH this season. Both games were one-sided affairs with KKR winning by 8 wickets and 4 runs in Qualifier 1 and league match, respectively.

KKR also leads the head-to-head battle with SRH. Both teams have faced each other in 27 T20s in which KKR has won 18 and SRH 9.

SRH on a roll under Cummins

SRH won IPL 2016 under David Warner and will be led by another Aussie skipper in this year's final. Adam Gilchrist was the first Australian captain to win the IPL with Deccan Chargers in 2009.

Cummins's Orange Army has been on a roll this season after he took over the captaincy ahead of IPL 2024. Cummins has already won the ICC Test Mace, Ashes and ODI World Cup after becoming Australia captain in 2023.