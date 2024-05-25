Video: KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Casts His Vote In Delhi Lok Sabha Polls Ahead Of IPL 2024 Final In Chennai

Gautam Gambhir after casting his vote | Credits: ANI Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir travelled all the way from Chennai to Delhi to exercise his duty as a responsible Indian citizen by casting his vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls ahead of the IPL 2024 Final in Chennai.

The penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha polls took place in Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. A total of 58 constituencies from eight states went into polls in this phase, with people coming out in large numbers to cast their votes.

With the IPL 2024 Final scheduled to take place on May 26, Gautam Gambhir decided to take off from his cricket commitment and returned to Delhi from Chennai to fulfil his responsibility by casting his vote in the Delhi Lok Sabha.

In a video, Gautam Gambhir can be seen getting inked inside the polling booth before going towards Electoric Voting Machine (EVM) to cast his vote for a candidate.

BIG Game for him & his tomorrow. IPL Final. Brand KKR at the stake. Still, Gautam Gambhir travels back from Chennai to Delhi to cast his vote.

~ Go out & Vote!pic.twitter.com/CwkrHZnFH4 — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) May 25, 2024

Gautam Gambhir is the BJP Lok Sabha MP of East Delhi. The former Indian cricketer was elected to the lower house of the parliament with a margin of 3,91,222 votes against former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gambhir decided to take a back seat in the electoral politics in order to focus on his cricketing commitments, including his mentoring stint with KKR and commentary.

Gautam Gambhir's return to KKR as mentor turned team's fortunes

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir's return as a mentor of the side helped turn the team's fortunes in the ongoing IPL season.

Gambhir, who won two IPL titles with KKR as a captain, returned to Kolkata-based team after serving two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants as a mentor. Gambhir played a huge role as a mentor in steering Kolkata Knight Riders to newfound success.

Gautam Gambhir's presence in the KKR step up as a mentor has had a huge impact in team's combination, especially backing Sunil Narine to play at the top-order of the batting line-up despite West Indies lacklustre performances with his willow in the last few IPL seasons.

Under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir and captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders finished the league stage as the table toppers with 20 points and then, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 in order to directly qualify for the IPL 2024 Final.

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad again in the much-anticipated title clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.