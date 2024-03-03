Ranji Trophy Semi-Final: Shardul Thakur Rescues Mumbai With Maiden First-Class Century Off 89 Balls vs Tamil Nadu; Watch

Shardul Thakur | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur stepped up when the team needed him the most during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinal against Tamil Nadu at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on Sunday, March 3.

Thakur played an innings of his career as he recorded his maiden first-class century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu. The 31-year-old walked out to bat when Mumbai were in a reeling position with 106/7 in 47.4 overs on the board.

Shardul Thakur rescued Mumbai from a shambolic situation and brought up his maiden first-class century in just 89 balls. He completed his century by dancing down the track and hit a six to a long-off fielder off Tamil Nadu spinner Ajith Ram.

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane was pumped up and other players in the dug out stood up to hail Shardul Thakur's gutsy performance that put the hosts ahead of Tamil Nadu.

Before Shardul Thakur walked out to bat, Mumbai were trailing by 40 runs to Tamil Nadu's 146 in the first innings. However, Thakur's incredible innings led 41-time Ranji Trophy champions take 144-run lead before he was dismissed for 109 off 105 balls in the first innings.

Thakur formed a crucial 105-run partnership with Hardik Tomare for the eight wicket to revive Mumbai's batting from a shambolic situation. Thereafter, he stitched another vital 79-run stand with Tanush Kotian for the ninth wicket to Mumbai closer 300-run mark in the first innings.

Shardul Thakur's heroics take Mumbai past 200-run lead in first innings

Mumbai were in deep trouble during the opening session on Day 2 after bundling out Tamil Nadu for a mere 146 in the first innings. The visitors left Mumbai in a reeling position with 106/7 on the board, thanks to a brilliant spell by Sai Kishore who picked five wickets.

Looking at Mumbai's first innings score, Tamil Nadu would've hoped to bundle out the hosts before they took the first innings lead. However, Shardul Thakur entirely shifted the momentum of the game towards Mumbai with his brilliant century, which proved to be a crucial contribution.

Shardul Thakur's century put Mumbai in a commanding position with a lead of over 200 runs in the first innings. Not to forget, the vital contributions from Hardik Tomare and Tanush Kotian.

At the end of Day 2, Mumbai posted a total of 353/9 in 100 overs, with Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande batting on 74 and 17, respectively.

With a lead of 205 runs, Mumbai are currently in driver's seat to win the semifinal against Tamil Nadu.