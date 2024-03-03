'Enough Da': Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts To 'Lord Beefy' Shardul Thakur's Exploits In Ranji Trophy Semi-Finals

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been left stunned by Shardul Thakur's performance in Mumbai's ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu. Taking to his official handle on X, Ashwin referred to Thakur as 'Lord Beefy' and hilariously asked him to stop playing so well in the domestic competition in Mumbai.

Having been dropped from the Test team after under performing during the South Africa tour, the seam-bowling all-rounder has done well in the Ranji Trophy. In 4 matches, Thakur has claimed 13 wickets at 18.3 alongside an economy rate of 3.39. The semi-final against Tamil Nadu saw him take 2 wickets to bowl them out for 146 and has helped their side take over a 50-run lead with an enterprising knock.

Taking to X, Ashwin wrote:

"Dey lord beefy! Enough da."

With Beefy being former England all-rounder Ian Botham's nickname, the 31-year-old got that name after breaking the the former's record of smashing the fastest Test fifty on English soil.