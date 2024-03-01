 'He's The New R Ashwin" - Michael Vaughan Makes Big Claim About Shoaib Bashir
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has made a massive claim about Shoaib Bashir after his valiant show in Ranchi.

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Shoaib Bashir and Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels England have discovered a "world-class superstar" in young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who has the skills to emulate the success of India's Ravichandran Ashwin.

Despite England's five-wicket loss in Ranchi, 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, impressed as he returned with a match haul of eight wickets. His magnificent performance included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

"We’re celebrating a new superstar in English cricket" - Michael Vaughan

Ashwin, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the best off-spinners in the history of Test cricket. The senior spinner recently became only the second Indian bowler to snare 500 wickets in the longest format and is set for his 100th Test in Dharamsala next week against England.

"One of the great weeks, celebrating another world-class superstar that we've unearthed, Shoaib Bashir. That's what we're celebrating. Second Test match, eight wickets, he's the new Ravi Ashwin, and we've unearthed him.

"So, we’re celebrating a new superstar in English cricket," Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire's YouTube channel.

"I expect England to win" - Michael Vaughan ahead of Dharamsala Test

India handed England their first series defeat under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes after winning the fourth Test in Ranchi to take a 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.

Vaughan backed England to win the dead rubber in Dharamsala.

"They will go with their best XI. It's going to be cold in Dharamsala and it will suit England. I expect England to win," Vaughan said.

Should India lose the final Test, it will be the first time since 2012 that they would have lost two matches in a home series.

'He's The New R Ashwin" - Michael Vaughan Makes Big Claim About Shoaib Bashir

