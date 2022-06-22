Ranji Trophy final: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 78 as Mumbai reach 248-5 against Madhya Pradesh at stumps

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed 78 as Mumbai reached 248/5 at stumps on day one of Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Jaiswal, in company of skipper Prithvi Shaw, added 87 for the first wicket, but the 41-time champions were unable to string a 50+ stand thereafter. For Madhya Pradesh, off-spinner Saransh Jain took 2/31 while Anubhav Agarwal was impressive in his 2/56.

Resuming from 201/4 in 64 overs at tea, Sarfaraz Khan survived a loud lbw appeal off left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh. The ball hit his pad, popped up and was caught by Rajat Patidar running from slip. He and Hardik Tamore got going with a couple of boundaries, but the latter nicked to slip off Saransh Jain, departing for 24.

Post Tamore's fall, Madhya Pradesh kept things tight by drying up the runs for Sarfaraz as well as Shams Mulani.

Eventually, Sarfaraz and Mulani ensured no further loss of wickets for Mumbai.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh bounced back in the second session by picking three wickets to reduce the 41-time champions to 201/4 in 64 overs at tea. For Mumbai, Jaiswal made a fine 78 before falling to Anubhav Agarwal.

Mumbai lost their second wicket when Armaan Jaffer got a thick inner edge on a drive off a slower ball from Kumar Kartikeya Singh and was snapped by a diving short mid-wicket. After Jaiswal reached his fifty with a single through mid-wicket, Suved Parkar slammed a brace of boundaries before playing the flick too early and leading edge popped to mid-wicket off Saransh Jain.

But Jaiswal had no such issues, hitting Gaurav Yadav for three boundaries - driving with full face of the bat, outside edge running past gully and cutting over gully. He was elegant while using his feet to cream Kartikeya through extra cover. But for the third time in the session, Mumbai lost a wicket against run of play as Jaiswal went for an expansive drive, only for it to fly towards the gully.

Brief Scores

Mumbai 248/5 in 90 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 78, Prithvi Shaw 47; Saransh Jain 2/31, Anubhav Agarwal 2/56) against Madhya Pradesh