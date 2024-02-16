Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ishan Kishan's Absence Continues, Skips Jharkhand's Final Fixture Against Rajasthan - Report

Ishan Kishan | Credits: Twitter

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's absence from the ongoing Ranji Trophy season continues as he reportedly skipped Jharkhand's final match of the tournament against Rajasthan in Jamshedpur on Friday, January 16.

Ishan has been out of action since December after ruling out of the Test series against South Africa reportedly due to mental fatigue. He was not included in Test squad for the ongoing five-match series against England at home.

Ishan Kishan's long absence from competitive cricket raised several eyebrows. His commitment to national team was questioned after he began training with Pandya's brother, Hardik and Krunal, for IPL 2024 at Kiran More Academy in Baroda.

As per the report by Press Trust of India (PTI), Ishan Kishan opted out of Jharkhand's final Elite Group A match against Rajasthan. Jharkhand managed to have win only game and earn 10 points from six games so far. Jharkhand is currently sitting at second from the bottom of Elite Group A points table.

Jay Shah's message not taken seriously by Ishan?

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah made it mandatory for all centrally contracted players to play domestic cricket in order to make a comeback to the national side. His comments came after Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's reluctance to play red-ball cricket after making it to national side.

"The chairman of the selection committee, coach and captain asks you to play red-ball cricket, you will have to play, and this applies to all centrally contracted players.” Jay Shah told the media after renaming ceremony of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Despite BCCI's mandated for Indian cricketers to participate in domestic cricket, Ishan Kishan still decided to not to play the ongoing Ranji Trophy between Jharkhand and Rajasthan in Jamshedpur.

Ishan Kishan informed Rahul Dravid about his absence from Ranji Trophy

It has been reported that wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has already informed Team India head coach Rahul Dravid about his reason behind not playing the Ranji Trophy matches following his absence from international cricket.

As per the report by News18, Ishan told Dravid that he is working on his fitness and thus, the reason for not partaking in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season.

Following India's 106-run over England in Vizag Test, Rahul Dravid said that team management wants Ishan Kishan to play 'some form of cricket', not necessarily Ranji Trophy in order to make his comeback to national side following his long absence from competitive cricket.