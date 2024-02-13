 BCCI Mandates Player Participation For Next Round Of Ranji Trophy Matches
BCCI has made it mandatory for players not part of the national squad to play in next round of Ranji Trophy fixtures.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Ishan Kishan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with a decisive action against the players who are supposedly waiting for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to commence instead of partaking in the Ranji Trophy. With a motive of instilling discipline among the players, the BCCI, along with the national selectors, has made it mandatory to be available for their respective state teams.

According to Cricbuzz, the directive via email sent to the players doesn't include those part of the national squad or undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The apex body of Indian cricket has mandated players to join their state teams for the upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy.

A BCCI official issued a statement saying:

"Players cannot simply prioritize international cricket or the IPL. They must make themselves available for domestic cricket and honour their commitments to their respective state teams."

Ishan Kishan among the players likely to be impacted:

With keeper-batter Ishan Kishan supposedly on a break currently, but was reportedly training in Baroda with Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya ahead of IPL 2024, the directive is most likely to affect him. It also extends to the likes of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar - all of whom haven't played first-class cricket in quite a few years.

It also applies to individuals like Shreyas Iyer, who has likely been dropped from the Test side due to poor form. Kishan notably opted out of playing in the Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand after being released from the Indian squad for the South Africa tour, prompting criticism.

Following the 2nd Test against England, head coach Rahul Dravid also claimed that the southpaw needs some games to return to the Indian team.

