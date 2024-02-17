Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Cheteshwar Pujara Knocks BCCI Selectors' Door Harder With 63rd FC Century In Saurashtra vs Manipur Match

Cheteshwar Pujara | Credits: Twitter

Out-of-favour veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 as he scored yet another century in Saurashtra's final Elite Group A match against Manipur at Sanosara Cricket Ground A in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17.

Pujara registered his third century of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season and 63rd century in his first-class cricket career. The 35-year-old scored a century in just 102 balls against Manipur in Rajkot.

The veteran Saurashtra batter walked out to bat when his team was 293/4 after Arpit Vasavada's wicket and a formed a brilliant 231-run partnership with Prerak Mankad to take Saurashtra past 500-run mark in the first innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara played a knock of 108 off 105 balls, consisted of 12 fours and a six and batting at an average of 102.86 before he was dismissed by Ronald Longjam at 524/5.

63RD FIRST CLASS CENTURY...!!! 🔥



Yet another Cheteshwar Pujara masterclass in the Ranji Trophy - a hundred in just 102 balls with 10 fours and a six. 👏 pic.twitter.com/dOgvfvVuOv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 17, 2024

With his consistent performances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Cheteshwar Pujara is trying harder to break BCCI selectors' door in order to make his return to national side. Pujara was not picked in India squad for three Test series against West Indies, South Africa and England.

Pujara's last appearance in whites was in the World Test Championship Final against Australia in July 2023. Thereafter, the selectors dropped him from the team due to inconsistency in his performances.

Cheteshwar Pujara is currently the leading run-getter for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy 2023-24, amassing 781 runs, including three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 78.1 in 11 innings so far.