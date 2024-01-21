Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Cheteshwar Pujara Becomes 4th Indian To Complete 20,000 Runs In First-Class Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara | Credits: Twitter

Out-of-favour Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has added another feather to his cap during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match between Saurashtra and Vidarbha at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur on Sunday, January 21.

Saurashtra veteran batter achieved the feat of 20000 in his illustrious first-class cricket career. He reached the milestone with his innings of 66 off 137 balls against hosts Vidarbha. With this, Cheteshwar Pujara became the fourth Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to complete 20000 runs in first-class cricket history.

Most FC Runs By Indians:



25834 - Sunil Gavaskar

25356 - Sachin Tendulkar

23794 - Rahul Dravid

20000* - Cheteshwar Pujara



Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar currently lead the chart of leading run-scorers among Indian batters in first-class cricket with 25834 runs, followed by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who scored 25396 and 23794 run, respectively in the format.

After 66-run innings against Vidarbha, Cheteshwar Pujara's tally stands 20013 runs, including 61 centuries and 78 fifties, at an average of over 51 in 260 first-class matches.

Meanwhile, Pujara is the second-highest run-getter on Indian soil, with 12816, including 38 centuries and 50 fifties, at an average of 59.05 in 155 matches.