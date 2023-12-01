Best Moments In Test Cricket Involving Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 01, 2023
Ajinkya Rahane made his Test debut in 2013 and has amassed 5077 runs thus far in 85 Tests. Rahane's most recent Test came in June 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane was the vice-captain in Virat Kohli-led Test team. He took charge of the side under difficult circumstances in the 2020-21 Australia tour and led the visitors to a remarkable series win.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane was India's best batter in the WTC final 2023 against Australia. He also played the 2 Tests against the West Indies in the following series, but registered low scores.
(Credits: Twitter)
Cheteshwar Pujara, meanwhile, shone in his debut Test in 2010 itself, scoring a patient 72 in Bengaluru. The Saurashtra batter's innings helped India win the series 2-0.
(Credits: Twitter)
One of the famous partnerships between Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara came at Lord's. The duo added 100 as India registered a famous victory eventually.
(Credits: Twitter)
Cheteshwar Pujara played an integral role in India's historic series win in Australia in 2018-19. Batting at No.3, the right-hander slammed 521 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pujara's role was even crucial in the 2020-21 leg as Virat Kohli departed after the 1st Test. The veteran notably took a dozen blows to his body in Brisbane as India chased down a stiff 328 to register a series win.
(Credits: Twitter)
Cheteshwar Pujara played his last Test in the 2023 WTC final against Australia in London. He came into the big match in exceptional form, but could not follow it up with good scores as India lost the fixture. Nevertheless, he has amassed over 7000 Test runs.
(Credits: AFP)
Thanks For Reading!