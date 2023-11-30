Team India's Performance In Multinational Tournaments Under Coach Rahul Dravid

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | November 30, 2023
Rahul Dravid succeeded Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India in November 2021. The BCCI had offered him a two-year contract until the 2023 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rahul Dravid's first assignment in multinational tournament as Team India's coach was Asia Cup 2022. However, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals and were eliminated in the Super 4 stage.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India had an outstanding run in the T20 World Cup 2022 and faced England in the semi-final. India's dreams were crushed as England steamrolled them by 10 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India entered their 2nd successive WTC final in 2023, this time facing Australia at the Oval. However, India lost yet again as Australia clinched the mace.
(Credits: Twitter)
However, Team India bounced back to win Asia Cup 2023 convincingly. The Men in Blue blew Sri Lanka away for 50 in the final in Colombo to win by 10 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
India were firm favorites to win the final of the 2023 World Cup against Australia in Ahmedabad. Nevertheless, Australia stunned them in front of a record crowd to seal their 6th title.
(Credits: Twitter)
According to the latest development, the BCCI has extended his contract until the T20 World Cup next year. Dravid and Virat Kohli share a close bonding.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India had won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 hosted by South Africa. West Indies and USA will host the next edition and the Men in Blue are likely to start favourites for the same.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!