Ramos injury: The Spanish defender has likely played his last game for Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has suffered a hamstring injury, Real Madrid announced on Saturday, raising the possibility the defender has played his last game for the club.

Ramos will not be available now for Madrid's game against Sevilla on Sunday, which could prove crucial to La Liga's title race, with Atletico Madrid also facing Barcelona later on Saturday.

And with only four matches left of the season, Ramos might not play again for Real Madrid given he is yet to renew his contract, which expires this summer.